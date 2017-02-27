SET lays ground for trading in startups

SET lays ground for trading in startups

10 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

The Stock Exchange of Thailand will roll out a blockchain-based marketplace for trading in startups by the third quarter of 2017. With blockchain technology, there are no restrictions on trading units and only institutional, high-net-worth and experienced investors such as venture capital funds or angel investors are permitted to trade on the market, said SET president Kesara Manchusree.

