SET lays ground for trading in startups
The Stock Exchange of Thailand will roll out a blockchain-based marketplace for trading in startups by the third quarter of 2017. With blockchain technology, there are no restrictions on trading units and only institutional, high-net-worth and experienced investors such as venture capital funds or angel investors are permitted to trade on the market, said SET president Kesara Manchusree.
