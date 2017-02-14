Say vegan cheese! Miyoko's Kitchen ra...

Say vegan cheese! Miyoko's Kitchen raises $6m in series B financing round

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: FoodNavigator

Artisanal vegan cheese maker Miyoko's Kitchen has completed a $6m series B financing round led by JMK Consumer Growth Partners and supported by Obvious Ventures, Stray Dog Capital, and CircleUp's internally-managed fund. Miyoko's Kitchen - which makes cultured nut products - will use the cash to boost production capacity at its new facility in Petaluma, CA, develop new products and increase distribution, said founder and CEO Miyoko Schinner, who was introduced to JMK by CircleUp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FoodNavigator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16) Mon Leo1963 2
Poll Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10) Mon Leo1963 21
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Jan 20 Leo1963 450
Prestamo (Jan '12) Jan 16 marie 224
News Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find... Dec '16 clackseoul 2
gotthisidea Oct '16 emykbass 1
News Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12) Oct '16 Ethanol subsidies 21
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,777 • Total comments across all topics: 278,871,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC