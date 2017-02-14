Say vegan cheese! Miyoko's Kitchen raises $6m in series B financing round
Artisanal vegan cheese maker Miyoko's Kitchen has completed a $6m series B financing round led by JMK Consumer Growth Partners and supported by Obvious Ventures, Stray Dog Capital, and CircleUp's internally-managed fund. Miyoko's Kitchen - which makes cultured nut products - will use the cash to boost production capacity at its new facility in Petaluma, CA, develop new products and increase distribution, said founder and CEO Miyoko Schinner, who was introduced to JMK by CircleUp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FoodNavigator.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Mon
|Leo1963
|2
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Mon
|Leo1963
|21
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Jan 20
|Leo1963
|450
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Jan 16
|marie
|224
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
|Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Ethanol subsidies
|21
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC