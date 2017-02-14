Say vegan cheese! Miyoko's Kitchen raises $6m in series B financing round

Artisanal vegan cheese maker Miyoko's Kitchen has completed a $6m series B financing round led by JMK Consumer Growth Partners and supported by Obvious Ventures, Stray Dog Capital, and CircleUp's internally-managed fund. Miyoko's Kitchen - which makes cultured nut products - will use the cash to boost production capacity at its new facility in Petaluma, CA, develop new products and increase distribution, said founder and CEO Miyoko Schinner, who was introduced to JMK by CircleUp.

