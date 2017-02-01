Relief for Private Equity, venture capital firms: Conversion of...
In a big relief to private equity and venture capital firms who prefer buying convertible preference share, the government has exempted conversion of preference shares into equity from capital gain tax. IVCA President Rajat Tandon said that VC/PEs often invest through cumulative convertible preference shares .
