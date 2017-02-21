Record US$72.51bn funds raised in China in 2016 by PE, VCs

Yuan funds valued at US$54.89bn, up 177pc and accounted for 76pc of total fundraising, up from 40pc in 2015 Private equity and venture capital fundraising in China is expected to continue apace in 2017, bolstered by a surge in yuan-backed funds, after rising to a record high last year, PwC said on Thursday. Yuan funds dominated PE and VC fundraising for the first time in 2016, with a plethora of mid-small yuan funds raising money for domestic investment, A-share related activities and exits as China's tighter foreign exchange control made it more difficult for US-dominated deals, the accounting firm said.

