Record US$72.51bn funds raised in China in 2016 by PE, VCs
Yuan funds valued at US$54.89bn, up 177pc and accounted for 76pc of total fundraising, up from 40pc in 2015 Private equity and venture capital fundraising in China is expected to continue apace in 2017, bolstered by a surge in yuan-backed funds, after rising to a record high last year, PwC said on Thursday. Yuan funds dominated PE and VC fundraising for the first time in 2016, with a plethora of mid-small yuan funds raising money for domestic investment, A-share related activities and exits as China's tighter foreign exchange control made it more difficult for US-dominated deals, the accounting firm said.
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|11 hr
|Chris Joe
|4
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Feb 19
|global869
|451
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb 13
|Leo1963
|21
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|marie
|224
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
|Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Ethanol subsidies
|21
