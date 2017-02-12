Providence sells entire 3.3% stake in Idea for Rs 1,288-cr1 min ago
New Delhi, Feb 28 Providence Equity Partners today exited telecom firm Idea Cellular by selling its entire 3.33 per cent stake for an estimated Rs 1,288 crore through an open market transaction. The stake sale comes against the backdrop of Idea Cellular being engaged in discussion with rival Vodafone India for a potential merger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|9 min
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb 22
|Chris Joe
|4
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Feb 19
|global869
|451
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb 13
|Leo1963
|21
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|marie
|224
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC