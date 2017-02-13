Prince William firm develops urine-based test to detect Lyme disease

" Ceres Nanosciences, Inc., a Prince William Science Accelerator startup company, recently announced the completion of a $3 million Series A financing as part of a larger $9 million Series A round. GreyBird Ventures, an early-stage venture fund firm, is leading the round with a commitment of up to $5.5 million over the next year and additional support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.