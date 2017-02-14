Pleo secures additional $3.25 million funding

London and Copenhagen-based fintech startup Pleo, which offers smart company payment cards, has closed an additional $3.25 million investment led by Creandum, the leading European VC that has previously backed category leaders including Spotify, iZettle, Klarna and Vivino. Seedcamp, a London-based early-stage seed investment fund, and previous investor Founders also participated.

