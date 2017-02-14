Oxford Biomedica Set To Flirt With Ve...

Oxford Biomedica Set To Flirt With Venture Financing

The UK biotech Oxford Biomedica has had its share of ups and downs over a 22-year history, and its latest chapter might be the most surprising of all. The group has revealed plans to spin out some of its early-stage projects into venture capital-backed special-purpose entities.

