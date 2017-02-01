Outsourcing companies to see 'signifi...

Outsourcing companies to see 'significant investments' from private equity

Outsourcing companies are expected to witness "significant investments" from private equity and venture capital, despite decreasing investment in the overall healthcare industry. Six of the top 10 private equity healthcare deals in 2015 were in services, including outsourcing companies such as contract manufacturing organizations, according to a report by GBI Research.

Chicago, IL

