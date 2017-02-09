OrthoSera Closes Series B Financing R...

OrthoSera Closes Series B Financing Round

Krems an der Donau, Austria, February 09, 2017 / B3C newswire / -- OrthoSera GmbH , an orthobiologics company developing serum-based solutions for musculoskeletal indications announces the closure of their Series B financing. All Series A investors teamed up with a family office and jointly invested in OrthoSera GmbH in order to fund clinical studies with hypACTTM.

