OrthoSera Closes Series B Financing Round
Krems an der Donau, Austria, February 09, 2017 / B3C newswire / -- OrthoSera GmbH , an orthobiologics company developing serum-based solutions for musculoskeletal indications announces the closure of their Series B financing. All Series A investors teamed up with a family office and jointly invested in OrthoSera GmbH in order to fund clinical studies with hypACTTM.
Start the conversation, or Read more at B3C.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|joey simpson
|20
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Jan 20
|Leo1963
|450
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Jan 16
|marie
|224
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
|Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Ethanol subsidies
|21
|A genetics company founded by former Twitter ex...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC