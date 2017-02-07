Oregon Native Anarghya Vardhana Talks Venture Capital in the Age of Trump
The Stanford grad and proud Oregon native is a senior associate at Seattle- and San Francisco-based Maveron , a venture capital firm that eschews the push-marketing and B2B firms that dominate much of the tech and startup world, in favor of companies that focus directly on the consumer. Most famously, back in 1998, Maveron saw potential in a three-year-old upstart called eBay -originally founded to help out collectors of Pez dispensers.
