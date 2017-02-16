Neela Jacques Leaving OpenDaylight

OpenDaylight is looking for a new executive director, now that Neela Jacques has decided to move on. Jacques today said he is leaving to take a short-term position with Bain Capital and ponder his next move, likely with a tech startup.

