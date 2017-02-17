NC Entrepreneurs Pulled In $800 Milli...

NC Entrepreneurs Pulled In $800 Million In 2016

North Carolina entrepreneurs raised more than $800 million in funding deals last year, the second-highest annual total since CED began tracking investment funding. This funding comes mostly from investors like angel, venture capital or private equity groups, or from larger corporations that invest in companies at an early stage in hopes that the company's scientists will develop a new technology, drug, or other application that will then return millions more.

