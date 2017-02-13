Mutual Funds As Venture Capitalists? ...

Mutual Funds As Venture Capitalists? Evidence from Unicorns

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

In a recent paper, authors Sergey Chernenko, Josh Lerner, and Yao Zeng consider investments by mutual funds in 99 unicorn companies. Given the rise in recent years of investments by cross over funds in private companies, the authors compare the investments made by these funds compared to those made by venture capital funds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16) 13 hr Leo1963 2
Poll Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10) 13 hr Leo1963 21
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Jan 20 Leo1963 450
Prestamo (Jan '12) Jan 16 marie 224
News Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find... Dec '16 clackseoul 2
gotthisidea Oct '16 emykbass 1
News Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12) Oct '16 Ethanol subsidies 21
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,138 • Total comments across all topics: 278,848,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC