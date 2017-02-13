Mutual Funds As Venture Capitalists? Evidence from Unicorns
In a recent paper, authors Sergey Chernenko, Josh Lerner, and Yao Zeng consider investments by mutual funds in 99 unicorn companies. Given the rise in recent years of investments by cross over funds in private companies, the authors compare the investments made by these funds compared to those made by venture capital funds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|13 hr
|Leo1963
|2
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|13 hr
|Leo1963
|21
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Jan 20
|Leo1963
|450
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Jan 16
|marie
|224
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
|Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Ethanol subsidies
|21
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC