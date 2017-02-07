Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Sh...

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Shares Sold by Century Capital Management LLC

Century Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,016 shares of the company's stock after selling 37,048 shares during the period.

