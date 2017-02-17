Massive China deals lift Asian venture capital fintech funding to record US$5.4b in 2016
China is home to six of the world's 22 venture capital-backed financial technology 'unicorns' -- start-ups valued from US$1 billion Mega deals in China drove up the total amount of funding raised by venture capital-backed financial technology start-ups in Asia to a record US$5.4 billion across 165 transactions last year. That was up from US$4.8 billion across 162 transactions in the region in 2015, and nearly on par with the US$5.5 billion taken last year by United States venture capital-backed fintech start-ups across 422 deals, according to data from venture capital research firm CBInsights.
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|21 hr
|global869
|451
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb 13
|Leo1963
|2
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb 13
|Leo1963
|21
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|marie
|224
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
|Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Ethanol subsidies
|21
