Massive China deals lift Asian venture capital fintech funding to record US$5.4b in 2016

China is home to six of the world's 22 venture capital-backed financial technology 'unicorns' -- start-ups valued from US$1 billion Mega deals in China drove up the total amount of funding raised by venture capital-backed financial technology start-ups in Asia to a record US$5.4 billion across 165 transactions last year. That was up from US$4.8 billion across 162 transactions in the region in 2015, and nearly on par with the US$5.5 billion taken last year by United States venture capital-backed fintech start-ups across 422 deals, according to data from venture capital research firm CBInsights.

