Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD) Position Lowered by Quantum Capital Management

Quantum Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,310 shares of the company's stock after selling 861 shares during the period.

