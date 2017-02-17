Laundermat app shares more than just dirty laundry
As Erez Adiri saw his on-demand laundry pickup and delivery app expanding, he began to wonder how he might bridge the gap between his company's initial seed financing and the pursuit of more ambitious Series A investments. After reviewing a number of options, Adiri realized that the perfect interim funding source for his startup, kVisi, might lie among those customers already sharing their dirty laundry with him on a daily basis.
