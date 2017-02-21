Jay Z Reportedly Starting a VC Fund
Unnamed sources told Axios that Jay Z will partner with venture capital firm Sherpa Capital, which has invested in companies like Uber, Airbnb and Slack. Jay Z's entertainment company, Roc Nation, has made some investments in tech startups such as private-jet rental company BlackJet and French audio equipment company Devialet, according to Crunchbase.
