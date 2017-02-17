Jay Z is launching his own venture capital firm
According to Axios' Dan Primack , the rapper and music mogul is launching his own VC fund along with Roc Nation president Jay Brown. The pair is also looking to add a third investment partner and plans to partner with Sherpa Capital to launch the fund, Axios reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Sun
|global869
|451
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb 13
|Leo1963
|2
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb 13
|Leo1963
|21
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|marie
|224
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
|Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Ethanol subsidies
|21
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC