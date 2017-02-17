Jay Z is launching his own venture ca...

Jay Z is launching his own venture capital firm

5 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

According to Axios' Dan Primack , the rapper and music mogul is launching his own VC fund along with Roc Nation president Jay Brown. The pair is also looking to add a third investment partner and plans to partner with Sherpa Capital to launch the fund, Axios reports.

