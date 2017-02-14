Israel's Kado raises $1.2m for 'world...

Israel's Kado raises $1.2m for 'world's thinnest charger'

Israeli start-up Kado said Tuesday it has raised $1.2 million to complete development of what it says is the world's thinnest wall charger. Kado, a maker of ultra-thin charging technologies, has developed two chargers: one for smartphones and tablets and one for laptops.

