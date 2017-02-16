'Israeli venture capital sector is bo...

'Israeli venture capital sector is booming, despite global decline'

9 hrs ago

While 2016 was not a particularly strong year for the global venture capital market, the same could not be said for the sector in Israel. "There was one country that has bucked this trend completely, and that country was Israel," OurCrowd CEO Jon Medved told thousands of people gathered at a Jerusalem convention on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

