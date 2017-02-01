Is proptech the new fintech? Trussle follows Habito with 4.5 million round

The UK's mortgage broking industry is being revolutionised by a new breed of online price comparison and fulfilment startups, with Trussle the latest to receive backing from a clutch of prominent fintech investors. Launched in 2015, Trussle has secured a A 4.5 million investment as it reaches the milestone of managing A 1 billion worth of mortgages on behalf of homeowners across the UK.

