Ireland and Germany will battle for fintech crown post-Brexit

12 hrs ago

The UK's loss of easy access to Europe's financial industry will hit the industry, says B Capital Group founder Ireland and Germany are poised to step up to fill a void as leader of Europe's fintech scene once the U.K. leaves the European Union , according to the co-founder of a global venture capital firm backed by The Boston Consulting Group. While it's difficult to tell exactly what it will be, Brexit, which will mean the U.K. will lose its easy access to Europe's financial industry, is certainly going to have an impact on the fintech industry, says Raj Ganguly, co-founder and partner at B Capital Group.

