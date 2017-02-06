Investment in UK fintech drops by a third in 2016

VC investment in UK fintech dipped dramatically in 2016, showing a 33.7% downward slide to $783 million, in contrast to the $1.2 billion raised in the pre-Brexit 2015 glory days. The figures, compiled by Pitch Book for Innovate Finance, saw overall global VC investment for financial technology increase by 10.9 % to $17.4 billion in 2016 with 1,436 deals in total.

