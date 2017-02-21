India's MobiKwik to invest $45 mln to expand user base
Feb 23 Indian digital payments firm MobiKwik will invest 3 billion rupees this year to expand its user base and rack up $10 billion worth of transactions on its platform, it said in a statement on Thursday. MobiKwik and Alibaba-backed bigger rival Paytm have been among the biggest beneficiaries of India's drive to ban high-value currency notes late last year as more and more people used digital wallets to buy everything from groceries to fuel.
