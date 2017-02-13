In Case You Missed It: Launch Links - February, 2017
Why Was the Winter for Venture Capital Funding so Short? While we all thought winter was coming, it looks like VCs are already enjoying spring thanks to the "global warming" of the worldwide startup ecosystem. TechCrunch takes a look at the numbers and trends behind the brief cooling off of startup investing last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|13 hr
|Leo1963
|2
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|13 hr
|Leo1963
|21
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Jan 20
|Leo1963
|450
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Jan 16
|marie
|224
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
|Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Ethanol subsidies
|21
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC