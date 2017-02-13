In Case You Missed It: Launch Links -...

In Case You Missed It: Launch Links - February, 2017

Why Was the Winter for Venture Capital Funding so Short? While we all thought winter was coming, it looks like VCs are already enjoying spring thanks to the "global warming" of the worldwide startup ecosystem. TechCrunch takes a look at the numbers and trends behind the brief cooling off of startup investing last year.

