ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Position Boosted by Oxford Asset Management

Oxford Asset Management increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank Limited by 1,129.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 380,681 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 349,729 shares during the period.

