HPE Bolsters Security Portfolio with Niara Acquisition

HPE makes its third acquisition so far in 2017, this time adding new user behavior analytics capabilities that will enhance the Aruba ClearPass offering. Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced on Feb. 1 that it is acquiring privately-held security vendor Niara Inc. Financial terms of the deal are not being publicly disclosed.

