How other cities can benefit from Silicon Valley
Startup ecosystems are taking root across the country - Utah , Seattle , Dallas , Denver , Chicago , New York City - and they're all looking to copy the formula Silicon Valley made so successful. According to SSTI , venture capital seems to be flowing across the entire country, with New York seeing $4.4 billion invested, Colorado $800 million, Georgia $836 million, Arizona $113 million, Delaware $98 million, Nevada $45 million, Ohio $300 million, Illinois $1 billion, Idaho $2 million, Kansas $50 million, Indiana $54 million, Florida $864 million, Connecticut $563 milliona the list goes on.
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Jan 20
|Leo1963
|450
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Jan 16
|marie
|224
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
|Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Ethanol subsidies
|21
|A genetics company founded by former Twitter ex...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Strategic Investor Series A Terms
|Sep '16
|WarrantLessTX
|1
