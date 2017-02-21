How Nasty Gal Went From $85 Million in Sales to Kaput

The rapid rise and fall of Nasty Gal Inc., an online retailer once popular with millennial shoppers and venture capitalists, is culminating in a bankruptcy sale to a rival. In less than a decade, Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amoruso, 32 years old, transformed an eBay vintage store into a company that generated $85 million in revenue for the 2014 fiscal year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.