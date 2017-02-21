How Brexit will affect the venture capital industry
Venture capital and private equity firms are important parts of the UK financial system, doing everything from helping entrepreneurs get funding for their ideas to supporting buyouts of established firms. Around A 6bn worth of funds were invested in nearly 800 UK firms in 2015 alone.
