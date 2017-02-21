Hova Fund? Jay Z Partners With Sherpa...

Hova Fund? Jay Z Partners With Sherpa Capital To Form Venture Capital Firm

Read more: Sfist

As he famously put it, Jay Z's not a businessman, he's a business, man. And now, as Axios reports , he's getting into the venture capital business, doing so in partnership with San Francisco's Sherpa Capital, no less - a revered early stage investment company founded by Iranian-American "super angel investor" Shervin Pishevar.

