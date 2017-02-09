Green Technologies Get Boost From EU'...

Green Technologies Get Boost From EU's Venture Capital Funds

10 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Green technologies from rooftop solar to projects that turn waste into electricity are getting a boost from venture capital funds, which raised their investments in clean energy at the fastest pace in nine years in 2016. VC funds funneled $834 million into the clean-energy industry last year, the third consecutive annual increase and the most since Bloomberg New Energy Finance started collecting data in 2004.

Chicago, IL

