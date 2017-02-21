Google and Intel had the most active ...

Google and Intel had the most active corporate VC firms last year

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Re/code

GV, formerly Google Ventures, tied with Intel Capital as the most active corporate venture capital firm globally in 2016, according to a report out today from research firm CB Insights. More broadly, corporate venture capital activity declined 2 percent in 2016, according to CB Insights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Re/code.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Feb 19 global869 451
Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16) Feb 13 Leo1963 2
Poll Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10) Feb 13 Leo1963 21
Prestamo (Jan '12) Jan '17 marie 224
News Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find... Dec '16 clackseoul 2
gotthisidea Oct '16 emykbass 1
News Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12) Oct '16 Ethanol subsidies 21
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,245 • Total comments across all topics: 279,074,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC