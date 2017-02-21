Google and Intel had the most active corporate VC firms last year
GV, formerly Google Ventures, tied with Intel Capital as the most active corporate venture capital firm globally in 2016, according to a report out today from research firm CB Insights. More broadly, corporate venture capital activity declined 2 percent in 2016, according to CB Insights.
