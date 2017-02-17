Germany's Stada says has received third takeover bid
Feb 16 Germany's Stada said it has received a third takeover approach but cannot yet foresee whether one or more of the three potential bidders' offers will succeed. The generic drugs and consumer care group said on Thursday the third offer was based on a price of 58 euros per share.
