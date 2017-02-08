Essex Woodlands Health Ventures Inc. ...

Essex Woodlands Health Ventures Inc. Continues to Hold Position in Entellus Medical, Inc.

Essex Woodlands Health Ventures Inc. held its position in Entellus Medical, Inc. during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,813,197 shares of the medical technology company's stock at the end of the third quarter.

