Engineer alleges culture of sexism and discrimination at Tesla

AJ Vandermeyden, a female engineer at Tesla, sued her employer last fall, alleging the car company committed several cases of sexism and workplace discrimination against her, The Guardian reported Tuesday. The decision to speak out about her case comes a week after former Uber engineer Susan Fowler Rigetti published her own account of sexism by her employer, prompting action from Uber as well as more women in Silicon Valley to share their own stories.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.