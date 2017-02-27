Dubset Scores $4 Million To License, Monetize Remixes
Dubset Media has scored a $4 million Series A funding round, led by Cue Ball Capital. Founded in 20o8, the company had previously closed two funding rounds for undisclosed rounds from investors including Rhapsody and Three Six Zero.
