Diamanti Launches Hyperconverged Infrastructure Appliance, Raises $18M
Diamanti, a data center hardware and software startup founded by former Cisco engineers, has launched its first product, a hyperconverged infrastructure appliance that automates deployment of containerized applications, and closed a Series B funding round, raising $18 million. The company is up against serious competition in the relatively young hyperconverged infrastructure space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Data Center Knowledge.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|17 hr
|Chris Joe
|4
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Feb 19
|global869
|451
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb 13
|Leo1963
|21
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|marie
|224
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
|Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Ethanol subsidies
|21
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC