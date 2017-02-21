data.world Secures Nearly $19 Million in Venture Capital Funding
This second round brings the total amount of capital raised to $32.7 million and places data.world among the technology sector's top-5 venture-backed Certified B Corporations of all time. The new capital will be used to fund rapid progress toward the company's mission to build the most meaningful, collaborative, and abundant data resource in the world.
