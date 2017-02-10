Convercent raises another $10 million - its second round in 8 months

Does your company have a whistleblower hotline? Are there any conflicts of interest? Are you complying with compliance? Convercent developed cloud-based software that keeps tracks of things a company's executives and employees may sometimes forget. Who says venture funding is slowing down in Colorado? Not the folks at Denver-based Convercent, which just added another $10 million on Friday - eight months after getting $11 million from the same investors.

