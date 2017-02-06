Commentary: VC Investment Flows Into Insurtech

"4 VCs Were Asked What the Hottest Area of Fintech is Right Now - All They Could Talk about Was Insurance." So what's driving all this interest? The article's author, Oscar Williams-Grut, attended a fintech VC confab in London, noting that one VC said the answer is pretty simple: "In the whole insurance industry, there's a lack of innovation and the user experience is pretty horrible."

