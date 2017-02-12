Cipher Capital LP Raises Stake in Washington Federal, Inc.
Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in Washington Federal, Inc. by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,002 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb 9
|joey simpson
|20
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Jan 20
|Leo1963
|450
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Jan 16
|marie
|224
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
|Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Ethanol subsidies
|21
|A genetics company founded by former Twitter ex...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC