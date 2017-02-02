Canada seizes chance to skim talent f...

Canada seizes chance to skim talent from disaffected U.S. tech companies

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: USA Today

Canada seizes chance to skim talent from disaffected U.S. tech companies The USA's northern neighbor is making its strongest pitch yet for engineers and entrepreneurs. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k0Q1sU President Trump's imminent executive order that would place restrictions on the H-1B visa program is Silicon Valley's loss, but could be Canada's gain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Jan 20 Leo1963 450
Prestamo (Jan '12) Jan 16 marie 224
News Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find... Dec '16 clackseoul 2
gotthisidea Oct '16 emykbass 1
News Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12) Oct '16 Ethanol subsidies 21
News A genetics company founded by former Twitter ex... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
Strategic Investor Series A Terms Sep '16 WarrantLessTX 1
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,915 • Total comments across all topics: 278,516,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC