Budget 2017: Measures to deepen partnerships, spur innovation

SINGAPORE: A slew of measures to further strengthen partnerships between the Government and industry stakeholders, and bring about innovation were unveiled in the Budget for 2017 on Monday . Unveiled in last year's Budget, the S$4.5 billion package is aimed at bringing together various stakeholders such as the Trade Associations & Chambers , unions and the Government, to align efforts in transforming each sector.

