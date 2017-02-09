Blue Point and Russell Hendrix Serve Up Another Acquisition with Guitech Services
Blue Point Capital Partners and its Blue Point III portfolio company, Russell Hendrix, announced today the acquisition of Guitech Services. Headquartered in Montreal, Guitech provides maintenance, repair, parts and services for the foodservice equipment market throughout Quebec.
