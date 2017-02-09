Blue Point and Russell Hendrix Serve ...

Blue Point and Russell Hendrix Serve Up Another Acquisition with Guitech Services

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Blue Point Capital Partners and its Blue Point III portfolio company, Russell Hendrix, announced today the acquisition of Guitech Services. Headquartered in Montreal, Guitech provides maintenance, repair, parts and services for the foodservice equipment market throughout Quebec.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10) Thu joey simpson 20
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Jan 20 Leo1963 450
Prestamo (Jan '12) Jan 16 marie 224
News Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find... Dec '16 clackseoul 2
gotthisidea Oct '16 emykbass 1
News Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12) Oct '16 Ethanol subsidies 21
News A genetics company founded by former Twitter ex... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,162 • Total comments across all topics: 278,734,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC