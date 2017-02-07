Biotech Executives Sign Letter Agains...

Biotech Executives Sign Letter Against Immigration Order

Read more: Wall Street Journal

More than 150 biotechnology executives and venture capitalists have voiced opposition to President Donald Trump's immigration order, which they say threatens the U.S.'s thriving medical research industry. "If this misguided policy is not reversed, America is at risk of losing its leadership position in one of its most important sectors, one that will shape the world in the twenty-first century," the executives wrote in a letter to... Many of Wall Street's top executives and companies are criticizing President Donald Trump's immigration ban, saying it hampers competitiveness and counters their values.

