Billion-Dollar Unicorns: SimpliVity Exits Into The Arms Of Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Early this year, HPE announced that it would be acquiring SimpliVity for $650 million to get a better play in the fast-growing hyperconverged systems market. The leading players in the market are EMC/Dell and Nutanix followed by the HPE-SimpliVity combination, NetApp and Cisco.

