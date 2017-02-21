Bain Capital understood to have sold 17% of MYOB

Bain Capital has sold 17% of accounting software company MYOB at $A3.55 per share to Goldman Sachs, according to the Australian Financial Review. The shares closed on Thursday at $SA3.69, up 13c or 3.7%, after MYOB reported a 25% jump to $A56.6 million in pro forma annual net profit.

